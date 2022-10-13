Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has called on public servants to join in a new reform agenda increasing transparency, integrity and respectful workplaces in the federal bureaucracy.
Senator Gallagher on Thursday said the Albanese government was moving to create "enduring" reforms to strengthen the public service that would take conscious efforts for future governments to reverse.
She said the Coalition had devalued the public service for a decade, and turned many federal departments and agencies into "administrative services" for ministers.
Senator Gallagher, speaking at the Institute of Public Administration Australia's national conference in Canberra, called time on that era and said the new government would embark on a reform agenda to reverse the trends that emerged under the Coalition.
"In some departments, the public service became more like an administrative service to ministers, its core work like policy development being shipped out to consultants," Senator Gallagher said.
"There was the public downplaying of policy development, the devaluing or disposal of years of experience and knowledge and a casualisation of the workforce. A lack of interest in investing, nurturing, planning for the public service as an institution in itself.
"This changes under the Albanese government."
Reform efforts would focus on growing the public service's transparency and integrity, improving its interactions and services to the public and businesses, and making it a better place to work.
Among the major reforms about to take effect in the public service is the return of regular reviews investigating the capability of departments and agencies, set to begin this year.
Senator Gallagher announced the public service commission - which will usually conduct the review - had volunteered to be the first agency to undergo the first capability review since they stopped several years ago.
She also issued a clear call for federal agencies and departments to share information with the public, including the results of surveys gauging staff experiences and views of their workplaces, saying the transparency would help drive improvements.
"I would hope that in a few years when we look back, an increase to transparency and integrity is clear, that the sharing of information is habitual and deeply embedded as part of our culture, that the APS is recognised as a model employer and is attracting and retaining the best and brightest that Australia has to offer," she said.
"To get there, each of you must accept the challenge laid out and the responsibility to help drive that change.
"I want you to think deeply about your impact on the experience of all Australians, how you are influencing their life and how your actions could better support them. How you make a real difference to communities facing those complex problems."
Senator Gallagher announced the government would move consulting work back in-house to the public service in a bid to rebuild skills and cut wasteful spending on outsourcing.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
