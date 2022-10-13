The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Katy Gallagher unveils 'enduring' APS reform drive, calls for greater transparency and integrity

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:37am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher speaks at the Institute of Public Administration Australia national conference in Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has called on public servants to join in a new reform agenda increasing transparency, integrity and respectful workplaces in the federal bureaucracy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.