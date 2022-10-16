The flooding crisis in Victoria has continued to worsen as thousands of homes have been inundated.
On Sunday, residents in Shepparton, Orrvale, Murchison and Mooroopna were told it was too late to leave as floodwaters continued to rise.
The Victorian State Emergency Service said there were more than 100 flood rescues in a 24-hour period over the weekend.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited flood-affected areas with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday.
Residents on the NSW coast have also been warned to expect more rain and storms.
The Bureau of Meteorology have said showers and storms could develop on the east coast on Sunday evening.
In other news, the national jobless rate will be in the spotlight this week as the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its monthly jobs data.
Over recent months the nation has been experiencing record-low unemployment, with the current rate sitting at 3.5 per cent.
Commonwealth Bank economists expect the rate will hold steady at 3.5 per cent but ANZ economists think the rate will drop to 3.3 per cent.
Prime Minister Liz Truss is battling to keep in her job just over a month after coming into the role.
Opinion poll ratings for the Conservative party and Ms Truss have been described as dire and one party member has told Reuters it was "over for her".
University students in Australia are being urged to add a foreign language to their program of study.
A group of passionate academics and language advocates have backed a new campaign to entice students to add language courses to their degrees.
Australia has long faced the contradiction of having a multicultural society, with more than one-quarter of Australians born overseas, but very low enrolment in language programs.
In 2013, about 33,000 Australian students were learning a language at university. In 2020 this had dropped to about 25,000.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter.
