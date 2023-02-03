Twenty-four had already died, nineteen were imprisoned for life, many died a traitor's death. Samuel Pepys recorded in his diary on Monday 15th October 1660, "this morning Mr Carew [the regicide] was hanged and quartered at Charing Cross; but his quarters by a great favour are not to be hanged up". Five days later he wrote "I saw the limbs of some of our new traitors set upon Aldersgate, which was a sad sight to see; and a bloody week this and the last have been, there being ten hanged, drawn and quartered".