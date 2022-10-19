The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Adam Triggs | Australia can avoid a recession if it gets the right defence in place

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
October 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than a third of the world economy is now in recession. This is the staggering statistic released last week by the International Monetary Fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.