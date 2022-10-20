The Canberra Labor Club plans to expand its city location into a larger floorspace, under the name of the "Central Social Club".
The Labor Club will expand its current operations at 16 Petrie Plaza, into the adjoining space at 202-212 City Walk.
The ACT government in March conditionally approved an application to consolidate the leases of the two blocks and vary the use of the ground floor from office space to a club.
A subsequent development application for minor demolition work and alterations to the building facade was conditionally approved in June, while a proposal for new signage is currently being assessed.
The proposed signage was designed by Pelle Architects and would advertise the "Central Social Club" in bronze powder coated metal.
The club plans to include additional lounge, bar and dining, and gaming areas in the City Walk space, which has a ground floor area of 859-square-metres, across two blocks.
A noise management plan prepared by SLR Consulting found that noise from the venue would comply with ACT zone noise standards.
Canberra Labor Club chief executive Arthur Roufogalis did not wish to comment.
Volunteering ACT currently uses the second floor of 202 City Walk for office space.
The City Labor Club raised $2,969,345 in gaming machine revenue in 2021.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.