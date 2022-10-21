A pacy mystery spread across a century's span

The three interwoven narratives of Chris Hammer's new novel, The Tilt, span almost a century. In the present, homicide detective Nell Buchanan is sent to her home town on the Murray to investigate a decades-old murder. In the '70s, fifteen-year old Tessa is falling for the ambitious stud Tycho, a fledgling journalist intent on getting his big break. And ninety-something Jimmy Waters tells his story of growing up minding cattle in the bush, when his dad was sent to New Guinea in the Second World War.