The Canberra Times
Review

The Tilt by Chris Hammer review - A pacy mystery spread across a century's span

By Hanne Melgaard Watkins
October 21 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pacy mystery spread across a century's span

The Tilt by Chris Hammer. Allen & Unwin. 496pp. $32.99.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.