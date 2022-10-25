The pervasive nonsensical notion that public service skills are generic, needs to be ditched and replaced by a national training scheme with selective entry into the public service and a culture of lifelong learning, so that for each public servant, the question is what skills and knowledge does this person need to optimally fulfil their role - and this should start at the top. A centre for disease control is a step in the right direction, but each of the health departments around the country needs to ensure that it has the requisite skills for infection control, climate emergencies and contingency planning skills, together with systems analysis and logistical expertise.