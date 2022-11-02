The Canberra Times
Young and Regional

Coastal erosion threatens Australian homes, roads, lifestyle

By James Tugwell, Ethan Hamilton and Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 2 2022 - 8:06pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For half a century four star pickets on Bengello Beach have tracked the erosion of sand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.