The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Why do children's book series like The Hardy Boys and The Famous Five appeal across generations?

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many children's book series have retained their popularity. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Long before J.K. Rowling, long before Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton and many other popular present-day authors were writing, kids devoured series books. Biggles, Billabong, Enid Blyton, Encyclopedia Brown, and many more authors and characters and titles entertained kids and left them hungry for more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.