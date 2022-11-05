Barking good Christmas presents for your furry friends

PetSafe has stepped up to the plate and created an ideal gifting option for your pup this Christmas. Picture supplied

This is branded content for PetSafe

It's that time of year again! The time we all start writing our Christmas shopping lists, and brainstorming what the quintessential gift might be for each of our loved ones. And for doting pet parents that means finding the perfect, yet seemingly elusive pet gift.

It's difficult to source pet gifts because of two reasons; the first being that it's a new, and niche market. And the second reason is that nothing seems good enough for our furry friends, purely because of the immense joy they bring us all year round.

But PetSafe has stepped up to the plate and created an ideal gifting option - crisis averted.

Their Automatic Ball Launcher is a long awaited solution for pet parents with ball obsessed pups, and a small reprieve for the old throwing arm.

It's guaranteed to keep your dog entertained for hours, buying you some peace and quiet, with assurance that your pup is getting the exercise they need, and the enjoyment they deserve.

The Automatic Ball Launcher can be used indoors or outdoors, with adjustable distance and angle settings, to suit any backyard or home.

The ball keep is wide enough that you can train your pup to drop the ball back in themselves. Photo supplied

Games of fetch down the hall are sometimes the only option on a rainy day, and the ball launcher facilitates this easily. And for pet parents who work from home, the ball launcher is the ultimate solution to keep clingy pups occupied.

It has in-built safety features to ensure your dog's safety is paramount. Clever motion sensors detect if your pup is within 2 metres of the ball launcher, and if so, it will wait until your dog either moves further away, to the side, or out of view of the ball launcher hole, before launching their next ball.

The Automatic Ball Launcher brings out your pups greatest potential, keeping them fit and healthy but challenging their problem-solving skills at the same time.

The ball keep is wide enough that you can train your pup to drop the ball back in themselves, with a little bit of persistence and the help of some treats along the way. The ball launcher also uses an audible training tone to let your dog know when the next ball is about to be thrown.

PetSafe customer, Abbey Neeham, has a golden labrador named Buddy, who loves his Automatic Ball Launcher almost as much as Abbey loves him.

"Buddy adores his ball launcher and gets so excited when we get it out for playtime. It's perfect for a ball crazy dog like Buddy.

"We have taught him to place the ball in the launcher and he excitedly waits for it to fling out. It's also a great tool to keep Buddy busy when we are out, as it runs for a certain amount of time, then gives him a break. I'd highly recommend it if you have a dog that loves to chase," said Abbey.

PetSafe have developed the Automatic Ball Launcher with your pets ultimate wellbeing in mind. The Automatic Ball Launcher is designed to strategically power off after half an hour of fetch, to encourage your dog to rest and avoid overexertion.

Nine distance settings means the Automatic Ball Launcher can be used both indoors and outdoors. Picture supplied

Every pup and their environment are catered for, with nine distance settings ranging from two and a half to nine metres, and six different angle settings. The device can hold up to three standard sized tennis balls at once, removing the need for you to continue finding and loading them into the ball keep.

The Automatic Ball Launcher is great for busy pet parents who often feel stretched for time, trying to balance all things life and pet ownership. It takes the guilt out of leaving pups at home on their own and guarantees they meet their daily exercise needs, without spending hours at the dog park.

