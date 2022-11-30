Join The Senior Newspaper and Travelrite International on this outback tour of Australia

Visit the Birdsville Hotel established in 1884. Pictures Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

From Longreach in the Sunshine State to Alice Springs at the very heart of the nation, this outback tour shows a side to Australia not often seen.

With a choice of departures June 14 to 30, 2023, July 10 to 26, 2023 and September 22 to October 8, 2023, you can pick a time to work with your holiday plans as you join The Senior Newspaper and Travelrite International.

Longreach, Queensland, is the home of our national carrier and the Qantas Founders Museum. View life size exhibits, historical artefacts and interactive displays as well as a Boeing 707, Boeing 747 and Super Constellation and DC-3. In the afternoon visit the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame.

Winton is a town know for it's Dinosaurs. At the Lark Quarry Dinosaur Trackways see fossilised footprints from a dinosaur stampede 95 million years ago. In the evening check out a movie at Winton's Royal Theatre, one of a handful of open air picture theatres in Australia.

On the way to Mt Isa, the tour stops at Waltzing Matilda Centre to learn the story behind the poem by Banjo Paterson written in the area in 1895.



In McKinlay, stop for a 'coldie' at the Walkabout Creek Hotel, made famous in the film Crocodile Dundee, before arriving in the silver, copper, zinc and lead mining town of Mt Isa.



Just out of Alice Springs, enjoy the magnificent Simpsons Gap. Pictures Shutterstock

The following morning arrive in Birdsville for a sightseeing tour by a local guide with a free afternoon to explore for yourself or have a brew at the Birdsville Hotel.

Innamincka is south west as the crow flies. Close to town is the grave of ill-fated explorer Robert Burke from the 1860-1861 Burke and Wills expedition. Also on offer are beautiful water holes, fabulous gum trees and colourful Australian birds.

The true outback town of Tibooburra is reached on day nine. Explore the town and check out the famous artwork in the Family Hotel.

On to Broken Hill next for a thorough exploration of this fascinating outback mining town including White's Mineral and Mining Museum, the Pro Hart Gallery and the old mining town of Silverton.

The tour heads west next to Port Augusta and after a day exploring, moves on to Coober Pedy. Be captivated by the town's many underground dwellings and search for your own opals.

The trip finishes up in the vibrant centre of the nation, Alice Springs. See Anzac Hill, the MacDonnell Ranges, the Old Telegraph Station Reserve, The Flying Doctor's Memorial and, close by waterhole, Simpsons Gap.

