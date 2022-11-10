The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Octopuses throw sand, anti-royalists hurl eggs, hackers dump data

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. Picture Shutterstock

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have experienced a quintessential Australian rite of passage, which is to be egged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.