King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have experienced a quintessential Australian rite of passage, which is to be egged.
It wasn't just yolk hurled at the royal couple, with a bit of anti-monarchy sentiment thrown in for good measure.
It has been reported the male pitcher yelled: "This country was built on the blood of slaves" while being detained in the English city of York.
Another person who may be trying to avoid egg on his face is Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Mr Albanese has said he is optimistic UN climate talks in Egypt - which he is not attending - will lead to reduced global emissions.
Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said she is "appalled" by the Medibank Private hacker, who has released customer data.
The hacker is asking for US$9.7 million in ransom, a seemingly humble $1USD for each customer.
This is at least more ambitious than the Optus cyber attackers, who requested US$1 million in total from the telco, which was valued at US$2.6 billion in 2021.
Medibank has maintained it will not pay a ransom, to discourage further cyber criminal behaviour.
But back to throwing news: Octopuses have been spotted flinging sand at each other.
It isn't known whether there was political tension involved in the act, with researchers guessing it might be just for fun.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news.
