In new research published in the journal Polymers, scientists reported having found microplastics in human breast milk for the first time. No longer is our use of plastics just a question of polluting land and sea; now the effects are measurable in our own bodies. I read about this when I was halfway through Bliss Montage and it immediately made me think about her writing; what sets Ma's work apart from much contemporary fiction is that the contemporary world is not simply around her characters, it's part of them and their lives, intrinsic to their thought patterns - which is one of the reasons her writing feels so relevant and authentic.