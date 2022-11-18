The Canberra Times
Review

A Private Spy: The letters of John le Carre review - these letters shed light on a a complex literary and public figure

By Colin Steele
November 19 2022 - 12:00am
John Le Carre at his home near Penzance, in Cornwall, 1993. Picture: Getty Images
  • A Private Spy:The Letters of John le Carré 1945-2020, edited by Tim Cornwell. Viking, $39.99.

David Cornwell, aka John le Carré, is the perfect example of Philip Larkin's lines "They f*** you up, your mum and dad /They may not mean to, but they do". Le Carré was always haunted by his father Ronnie's "incurable criminality" and the abandonment of himself and his brother by his mother at the age of five.

