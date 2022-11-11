The Canberra Times

Play your part in pool safety this summer

BA
By Bec Adam
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Backyard swimming pools can pose a serious threat to young children, especially toddlers. Picture Shutterstock

Families can get ready for this upcoming summer by focusing on backyard pool safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BA

Bec Adam

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.