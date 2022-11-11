Families can get ready for this upcoming summer by focusing on backyard pool safety.
Royal Life Saving Society - Australia (RLSSA) is urging all owners of backyard pools to check their pool fences and pool gates as a matter of urgency.
Chief executive officer Justin Scarr said while active supervision is the best protection against childhood drowning, no parent or caregiver can watch a young child 24 hours a day.
"Backyard swimming pools offer fantastic fun for families over spring and into summer, but they can pose a serious threat to young children, especially toddlers," Mr Scarr said.
"Check that no fence posts have come loose from the ground due to bad weather or age, and make sure the gate is still self-closing and self-latching.
"It is also a good time to refresh your cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) awareness ahead of summer."
Mr Scarr said many families needed to be made aware of the legal requirement to have a fence around backyard pools also applied to portable pools.
"In most states and territories, any pool deeper than 30cm, which includes portable pools, must have a fence by law," Mr Scarr said.
Victorian Building Authority's state building surveyor Andrew Cialini said the design, construction and installation of new swimming pools, spas and safety barriers are subject to strict requirements in Victoria to maximise safety.
"Private pool and spa owners must register their pools with their local council, failure to comply with the rules can result in financial penalties," Mr Cialini said.
He said pool and spa owners must have an appropriately registered person certify compliance of their safety barrier every four years.
"An appropriate person is a registered building surveyor or municipal building surveyor, a registered building inspector or a building inspector (pool safety) - in all, around 1070 practitioners across the state."
Mr Cialini said everyone had a part to play in pool safety.
"Victorians who own a pool or spa must register it with the relevant local council and have their safety barriers inspected," he said.
"There are more than 1000 registered building inspectors and surveyors to inspect and certify swimming pool and spa barriers across Victoria."
Mr Cialini said having a compliant pool, and spa barrier can help save lives.
"Since 2000, more than 20 young children have fatally drowned in cases where the non-compliance of a safety barrier has been a factor."
Visit royallifesaving.com.au for more information.
