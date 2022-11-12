Former Queanbeyan Tigers star Cynthia Hamilton capped off a stellar rookie AFLW season by claiming the inaugural Sydney Swans club champion award.
Hamilton, 18, was the 11th pick in the AFLW draft, and played a key role for the red and white in their debut season.
At the club's best-and-fairest ceremony on Friday, Hamilton finished ahead of Sydney's number one selection Montana Ham.
The midfielder totalled 81 votes, ahead of fellow teenagers Ham (71 votes) and Sofia Hurley (62 votes).
Despite Sydney's struggles in a winless season, Hamilton was a standout performer, and grew in confidence every round.
She scored three goals in nine matches - which included two in the same game against Essendon - and averaged 10.9 disposals, 2.7 clearances and 3.2 tackles a game.
A stunning final round performance against Geelong also got her nominated for the AFLW Rising Star award.
Melanie Dinjaski
