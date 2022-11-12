The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

Former Queanbeyan Tigers star Cynthia Hamilton wins Sydney Swans' club champion award

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 12 2022 - 6:07pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cynthia Hamilton played for the Queanbeyan Tigers before being drafted by the Swans. Picture Getty Images

Former Queanbeyan Tigers star Cynthia Hamilton capped off a stellar rookie AFLW season by claiming the inaugural Sydney Swans club champion award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.