Young Matildas call-up opens doors for Canberra Olympic's Meg Roden

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 13 2022 - 5:44pm, first published 1:00pm
Meg Roden in action in the Pacific Women's Four Nations. Picture Football Australia

Canberra Olympic and Young Matilda midfielder Meg Roden is flush with options right now in her blossoming soccer career, but which path she will take is still yet to be decided.

