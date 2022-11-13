Canberra Olympic and Young Matilda midfielder Meg Roden is flush with options right now in her blossoming soccer career, but which path she will take is still yet to be decided.
Last week the 17-year-old turning 18 next month earned an unexpected call-up to the Young Matildas for a tournament held in her hometown, and it's put her in prime position to take the next big step on her football journey.
However she still has to choose what that future looks like, with university in the USA, or opportunities in professional teams on the cards for the Lake Ginninderra College graduate.
"It's very exciting. I've been putting in a lot of hard work for a very long time and it's just starting to come together with all these different opportunities and pathways I could take," Roden told The Canberra Times.
"I've been exploring options over in America. Players can go far in Australia, but I also think America is just such a great opportunity for education, for experience and the soccer over there is awesome, so it's definitely something I'm considering.
"The A-League would also be a great experience too, so both pathways are great with very high quality soccer.
"I'm just going to do what's best for my career, whatever that is, but I'm still figuring it out."
Roden played in the national under-20s team in the Pacific Women's Four Nations event against Fiji, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea that began last Tuesday and wrapped up on Sunday in Canberra.
Struck by injury and illness Papua New Guinea withdrew before the final day but Australia still comfortably won the tournament against their Oceania rivals, going undefeated throughout.
It's been a great year for Roden after also winning the National Premier League Women title in Canberra with Olympic in her first season with the club.
Under coach Nicole Begg and her sister, Olympic striker and former Matilda Ashleigh Sykes, Roden said she became a more confident player, especially in the attacking third.
After her stint with the Young Matildas, Roden is hopeful that it will open the door to become a mainstay in the squad, with an eye towards the Matildas and a home World Cup next year.
"That's definitely the dream and what I'm going to aim for," she said.
"This is my first camp and I've had opportunities to start in the team, been put in new positions I haven't played and received really good feedback about how I've been playing, so I think they've been pleased.
"The environment is awesome. It's everything you want and dream for."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.