As a baby boomer I am conscious of my generation's contribution to climate change and in particular the rise of plastic in our lives. It is easy to despair about the size of the problem and the impacts that it has had but reading the stories and putting the future into a context that we can now see is manageable is very heartening. It is fantastic to see young people writing about it and telling the story in a way that helps us realise there can be a plan and we should all be better informed to help take it on. The story starts with recognition that we are behind the 8 ball due to past inaction by governments and so it is even more important for all of us to be led by younger people who understand the urgency and can help lay out the actions that we need to take and help define the plan for the future - and to report that there is actually a plan!

