Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with Samsung OLED

Samsung OLED TVs offer great viewing from virtually every seat with Ultra Wide Viewing Angle. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for Samsung.

Samsung OLED 4K Smart TVs allow users to bring cinematic experiences into their homes, with incredible vibrancy and realism enabled by over eight million self-lit pixels and 4K AI processing.



Leisurely viewing becomes exhilarating thanks to stunning brightness and impressive colour accuracy. So, whether you're watching the latest episode of your favourite reality show or an immersive nature documentary, you'll find yourself captivated, and could momentarily forget that you're actually still sitting on your couch at home.



Samsung's OLED pixels are powered by Quantum Dot technology, which means that each individual pixel is composed of three subpixels - red, green and blue - to minimise colour loss through compromised colour reproduction that can occur through white subpixels.



Quantum Dot technology allow Samsung OLED TVs to consistently perform with impressive brightness and accurate colours, in a super durable display.



The sleek design of Samsung OLED TVs. Picture: Supplied.

Samsung OLED have the best of both worlds, with incredible contrast capabilities, viewing settings with controlled lighting, and eye comfort mode for those who prefer viewing that is easy on the eye.



It adjusts to suit the entire family's viewing preferences, pleasing everyone from the kids to the grandparents.



Samsung OLED takes smart to an entirely new level, with intelligent features like the Adaptive Picture technology which adjusts screen brightness to suit the light of the room you're viewing in.



The Active Voice Amplifier means you won't have to worry about rewinding to hear missed words, not even when the dog is barking right at a pivotal moment in a highly anticipated new release.



Samsung OLED also analyses noise levels in the room, and amplifies the dialogue of your favourite characters, to help ensure they can be heard, even above the incessant arguing that comes with the kids sibling rivalry.



The picture from Samsung OLED looks so real, it is surreal. Capture a viewing experience unlike any other. Picture supplied.

Samsung knows the cinematic experience doesn't just hinge on the visual display, but the audio performance too. The True Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound features ensure your ears are just as satisfied as your eyes, with sounds that can evoke emotion and create unbelievably life-like scenes (1).



Viewers are transported in to a first-person, all-encompassing experience with sound that is spatially realistic and correctly placed.



The up-firing speakers create a three dimensional illusion, transforming your living room into a mosh pit, racetrack, stadium or Hollywood blockbuster scene.



And of course, any electronic appliance should fit right into your interior aesthetics - which is exactly what the Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV does. It's ultra thin, inspired by the precision slimness of a laser beam, with minimal bezel surrounding the screen, and a barely-there side profile.



Samsung goes a step further, with Ambient Mode, allowing users to set aesthetically pleasing display screens - including photos of their wall backdrop so the TV integrates smoothly into its surroundings.



Samsung OLED is what movie night dreams are made of. There's no need for a cinema room when you can transform your living room into the best cinematic experience you've ever had, available at the touch of a button, and ready to be experienced anytime you like.



Why save the good things for special occasions, when they can become part of your everyday life?

Source content must be Dolby Atmos® enabled for Dolby Atmos® playback. Samsung define 'True Dolby Atmos' as featuring an upwards-firing directional speaker for three dimensional sound. Wireless Dolby Atmos compatible only for selected Samsung soundbars.The quality of sound effects may vary depending on the source content, installation and environmental characteristics (e.g. ceiling).