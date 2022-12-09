The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse
Review

Day's End by Garry Disher review - This latest novel featuring outback detective Paul Hirschhausen is classic Disher in the best way

By Anna Creer
December 10 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Day's End, by Garry Disher. Text, $32.99.

Garry Disher received the Australian Crime writers Association's Ned Kelly Lifetime Achievement Ward in 2018, the most prestigious literary prize for crime fiction in Australia, describing him as "a giant not only of crime fiction but of Australian letters".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.