On the return two-hour trip to Tiverton, there's a call to attend a roadside fire, where an old canvas suitcase soaked in diesel fuel is in flames. When it becomes apparent there's body inside, Dr van Sant calmly takes control, revealing she works at the National Institute of Criminalistics and Criminology in Brussels. She tells Hirsch the body is that of an adult male but a tattoo on the forearm confirms it is not her son.