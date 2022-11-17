Samsung brings cinematic sound home, with the S-Series Sound Bar

Never miss a second of dialogue in your favourite movies with the S-Series Sound Bar - even with the kids around.

If music, movies, and content streaming sessions are some of your favourite ways to spend your down-time, then your sound system really matters.

Music and movie enthusiasts worldwide will agree that the quality and performance of sound can make or break the entire experience. Luckily, Samsung has stepped up to the plate with the Ultra-Slim HW-S800B S-Series Sound Bar, for moments when entertainment is imperative.

Its unrivalled, room-filling sound compliments all lifestyles - gamers, music fans, fitness enthusiasts and leisurely viewers.

It's part of Samsung's range of World First soundbars to feature wireless True Dolby ATMOSs, treating Australians to a more premium and immersive cinematic, at-home experience than ever before. Pair this with DTS Virtual:X Virtualised 3D Sound, and you'll enjoy the same heart thumping rush of watching your favourite band's most infamous live shows on playback in your lounge room as you do in a sell-out stadium environment.

The slim, barely-there design pairs perfectly with any home aesthetics - ideal for even the most minimalist of decor themes. So there is absolutely no need for you to compromise style for functionality, or performance for convenience.

Gone are the days where sound systems had to be big to be good - the S-Series Soundbar is slim and subtle in style, with wireless connection that means no clunky cords will taint your living room aesthetic. The stunning black textile finish will fit straight into your living space, only announcing its presence when you ask it to play your favourite tunes.

The S-Series Soundbar is slim and subtle in style, with wireless connection that means no clunky cords will taint your living room aesthetic.

The S-Series Sound bar provides a synchronised sound experience, tailoring sound to fit all spaces and surroundings, and synchronising with the speakers in compatible Samsung televisions.

The inbuilt Samsung Q-Symphony feature enables motion tracking sound by communicating between the S-Series Soundbar and compatible Samsung televisions, to fill the room with true to life sound, bringing you the ultimate in realism, no matter how fictional your viewing might be.

Sports action, movie thrillers and high speed chases get your adrenaline pumping, but experiencing those things with the SpaceFit Sound+ feature takes the encounter to an entirely new level.



SpaceFit Sound+ tries out the room for size, testing reverberations to create captivating sound never before experienced in the comfort of a living room, all while customising the sound levels to suit each individual space.

Samsung recognises that its fans are interconnected, using many different apps for many different things. That's why it has incorporated Smart connectivity into the HW-S800B S-Series Sound Bar, so Australians can easily connect to Alexa, Google, Apple AirPlay2, and their mobile devices to stream music. Direct music streaming makes entertaining easy and is a joyful addition to any social life.

Movie sessions are made infinitely more enjoyable with Active Voice Amplifier. It removes the greatest pain point in movies, of important lines being missed when the kids speak up at a pivotal moment, or the neighbour's dog starts barking, right in the middle of a cliffhanger.

With Adaptive Sound and Active Voice Amplifier, missed words are a thing of the past. The noise levels in the room are examined, and the sound is adjusted accordingly, to amplify your favourite character's dialogue and ensure important moments are never missed.

Samsung believes first-class entertainment shouldn't be reserved for special occasions, but experienced every day. The company's engineering efforts are continually broadening the horizons of what innovations are available at home to consumers, and the S-Series Soundbar is an exciting example of this.

To get your hands on the latest Samsung HW-S800B S-Series Sound Bar, get into the store or check it out online.