Dahl's father and sister died by the time he was four and his eldest daughter Olivia died of measles at the age of seven. Although often a distant and unfaithful husband, he cared for his first wife, the actor Patricia Neal, after her brain hemorrhage in 1965. Dahl became her "browbeating Pygmalion" to maintain the required intensive speech and physical therapy. Dennison argues that these family tragedies impacted Dahl's life and writings, the latter, however, allowing him to transcend his personal grief.