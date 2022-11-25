The Canberra Times
Review

Teller of the Unexpected: The Life of Roald Dahl by Matthew Dennison review - This is a compact update of the positive and negatives of a complex figure

By Colin Steele
November 26 2022 - 12:00am
Roald Dahl in 1971. Picture: Getty Images
  • Teller of the Unexpected: The Life of Roald Dahl, by Matthew Dennison. Head of Zeus, $49.99.

Roald Dahl is estimated to have sold over 255 million books in 58 languages to the present day, with a copy of his books selling every 2.6 seconds somewhere in the world. In September, 2021, Netflix paid his estate "a little over" £500 million for the Roald Dahl Story Company, owner of rights to Dahl's characters and stories, to create what has been called the Netflix "Wonkaverse".

