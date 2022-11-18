Shocking scenes from the flooded NSW town of Eugowra have sparked a debate on whether development in flood plains should be allowed.
One woman has died, two men are missing and residents are facing months of recovery.
Locals did not receive NSW Premier Dom Perrottet warmly when he visited the town today.
Firefighters who rescued 18 people from an "inland tsunami" in the town insist they aren't heroes.
The flash flood happened so quickly, residents retreated to their roofs, bashing their way out to the top.
One house was washed 500 metres away from where it had been built.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk may well be getting what he wished for, with Twitter staff leaving en masse after he told them to brace for long, intense hours or quit.
In a poll on workplace app Blind, 42 per cent of 180 anonymous staffers said they were "taking [the] exit option".
Dutch judges have convicted three men of murder for their role in the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, and sentenced them to life in prison. A fourth man was acquitted.
Just months after we all said goodbye, Neighbours has announced it will be returning to the small screen in 2023.
On its official Twitter last night it was announced the show would return with a brand-new series next year on AmazonFreevee in the UK and US and Prime Video and Channel 10 in Australia.
And Australians have been divided cleanly in two - people who pack their travel bags, and those who just throw things at the last moment.
Wendy Wu is one of the former. She has given her best advice on packing.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
