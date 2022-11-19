NSW's Central West was bracing for further deluge with thunderstorms predicted for some flood-affected towns throughout the weekend.
Evacuation orders were issued for Condobolin as the Lachlan River reached its major flood level. Forbes residents were also issued evacuation orders this week for the second time this month.
Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller has blasted the NSW government's response, saying there'd been a lack of communication and consulting with locals on what they need.
"We know our towns, we know what we need," Mr Miller told the ABC on Saturday.
"The people of Forbes are resilient. We are a tough lot out here and we help each other. I think we will be okay."
That other ongoing storm continued to cause more destruction in the United States this week too.
Elon Musk summoned programmers to the Twitter headquarters on Friday, amid reports more than 1000 employees have quit.
"Anyone who actually writes software", was asked to fly to San Francisco to attend a meeting in person, indicating he may soon be strapped for programmers.
"The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," he tweeted on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, COP27 has wrapped up. Analysts have called it a great success for Australia.
University of Melbourne Professor Jackie Peel said Australia had also likely secured support from Pacific countries to bid to host the next COP.
Professor Peel said support had been gained without publicly putting anything on the table about loss and damage funding, even though that's a key issue for the Pacific.
"We're a good climate guy now. We've upped our targets, we're working with others collaboratively, and we're paving the way to be a superpower, a renewable energy, clean, green nation," she said.
Back home, Queensland was gearing up for a messy fortnight, some 20,000 young school leavers were expected on the Gold Coast for the first week of celebrations.
'Toolies' have been warned to stay away. Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan reminded those who left school in the years prior that they were unwelcome.
"Remember - no one likes a 'Toolie'. Leave this week to the young people who have worked hard and deserve to celebrate their accomplishments responsibly," Mr Ryan said on Saturday.
Down south, Victoria is on Teal watch ahead of the state election. The results from November 26 expected to demonstrate whether the climate, integrity and equality message translates at a state level.
Teal candidates are challenging the Liberal-held seats of Hawthorn, Kew, Caulfield and Mornington.
Former Labor campaign strategist turned pollster Kos Samaras said while independents can't count on the anti-Morrison government vote, as was the case in the federal election, he expects they'll still resonate with young people.
"There's a fine line between majority and minority government at the moment," Mr Samaras said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
