The Canberra Times
Review

The Book of Roads and Kingdoms by Richard Fidler review - The author takes on a well-chosen journey of roads and adventures

By Russell Wenholz
November 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author and broadcaster Richard Fidler has the deft hand of a storyteller. Picture supplied.
  • The Book of Roads and Kingdoms, by Richard Fidler. HarperCollins, $39.99.

The latest book by Richard Fidler is more about kingdoms than roads, and rather than kingdoms, it is about caliphates - caliphates ruled by a line of Caliphs; from the birth of Muhammad (c.570) to the taking of Baghdad by the Mongols of Genghis Khan (1258). For most of that time, the Caliphs were based in Baghdad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.