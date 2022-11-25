The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Philippa Gregory's Dawnlands is the third book in The Fairmile Series

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippa Gregory is the author of many bestselling novels and is a recognised authority on womens history. Picture supplied

Philippa Gregory remembers meeting George R. R. Martin at a writer's festival once and he jokingly accused her of stealing his material.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.