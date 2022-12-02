The chapter "We Need Better Metaphors" deals with the way that evolution has often been talked about in terms of fighting and even a "gladiators' show" (Thomas Huxley). Alongside the many modern scientists mentioned throughout Sweet in Tooth and Claw, such as ecologist Suzanne Simard, a most interesting thinker she mentions is Peter Kropotkin, better known for his anarchist writings than those on evolution. In 1902, he wrote a book called Mutual Aid: A Factor of Evolution. Kropotkin was focusing on aid within species, rather than between different species, but it is interesting to trace the way economic and social factors enter the discourse of science, a bit like those pesky interconnecting fungi.