Sweet in Tooth and Claw by Kristen Ohlson review - The author reveals a beautiful and complex picture of how the world natural world is interconnected

By Penelope Cottier
December 3 2022 - 12:00am
Nature is more cooperative than we think. Picture by Chandana Sharma/Unsplash
  • Sweet in Tooth and Claw, by Kristin Ohlson. Scribe, $32.99.

From microorganisms to fungi, to plants, fish and mammals, Kristin Ohlson's latest book examines interconnections in the natural world. The picture of how the world works that she reveals is both complex and beautiful.

