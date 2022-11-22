The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kingston's China Plate closes its doors after 10 years of political long lunches

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Lo and Lin Pun are closing the doors at China Plate in Kingston. Picture by Karleen Minney

On February 11, 2015, the unholy trinity of Clive Palmer, Christopher Pyne and Matias Cormann sat down at Kingston's China Plate restaurant and ordered some duck pancakes, a half dozen shantung dumplings and a serve of wasabi steak. They were there to ostensibly discuss the deregulation of university fees but Amy Lo knows better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.