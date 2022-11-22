On February 11, 2015, the unholy trinity of Clive Palmer, Christopher Pyne and Matias Cormann sat down at Kingston's China Plate restaurant and ordered some duck pancakes, a half dozen shantung dumplings and a serve of wasabi steak. They were there to ostensibly discuss the deregulation of university fees but Amy Lo knows better.
The media had set up outside her restaurant on Kennedy Street, watching through the glass as the politicians gesticulated and pored over seemingly important documents.
"All the reporters were outside with their long lenses, waiting, waiting," says Amy, the co-owner of China Plate.
"We said to Clive why we don't play a joke and my sister Lin went and got a piece of paper and they all leaned in and signed it. We all thought it was very funny."
China Plate, long considered neutral territory in the political world, a place where politicians from any side could dine with impunity, is closing on November 25.
Sisters Amy Lo and Lin Pun have run the restaurant for 10 years; they've spent decades in the hospitality industry since moving from Hong Kong in their teens. Lin is keen to retire, Amy is hoping to pick up some consultancy work, but a few long years during the pandemic have forced their hand.
"It's very sad," says Amy.
"I've always believed that if you want to keep all your customers you have to use love and your heart to do everything."
She's a big believer in keeping her customers happy, feeding them quality food, rather than focusing on profit margins.
"It's a very different time," she says.
Her approach has been rewarded with a loyal clientele. From Kingston residents, to journalists, corporate types and, yes, politicians by the party full.
Regular customers have included former Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne who would duck down from Yarralumla; former department secretaries Martin Parkinson and Heather Smith who were just there this week; Marise Payne; Tanya Piblersek; and Christopher Pyne "who was a very funny man", says Amy.
But Palmer holds the record as China Plate's best customer. He loved the duck pancakes, the wasabi steak and the ko po chicken, a spicy dish with Szechuan pepper and chilli.
"Clive holds the record, one week he came in six times," Amy says.
"He wouldn't eat that much, he'd always bring other people in. As a customer he was great, he loved singing in the restaurant, he was very funny. As a politician, I have no comment, I don't know how good or bad he was."
It's probably a testament to her discretion that politicians have felt safe at the restaurant over the years. Cosgrove would come in with a full security detail and liked a window by the table. While Amy admits she likes a chat, she knew when not to linger. She says one VIP left a $1500 tip once, "someone connected to the government", but she won't give up who, only to say it was a private event, not something on the taxpayer's dime.
"Most times the politicians are just enjoying lunch and dinner and not doing as much work as people think," she says.
The restaurant was actually opened by then leader of the ACT Liberals Zed Seselja on September 25, 2012.
In 2018 Annabel Crabb took over the kitchen to shoot an episode of her Kitchen Cabinet series featuring Pyne and prime minister-to-be, Anthony Albanese.
"They made dumplings in the kitchen and I couldn't tell you who was the better cook because I had to wait outside," says Amy.
She says she's learned plenty over the years from talking to her customers, of all professions and persuasions. She's become quite the diplomat herself.
Now she's retiring would she ever consider a career in politics herself?
"Not really." Nice and spicy, like the ko po chicken.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
