State of the Service report: Decreased bullying in public service

Soofia Tariq
Soofia Tariq
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:38am, first published 5:30am
Peter Woolcott, Australian Public Service Commissioner. Picture by Karleen Minney

Less people working in the Australian Public Service are being bullied or harassed at work, and more public servants are reporting complaints to their agency than last year.

