As quick as Craig Goodwin's ninth-minute goal filled Australia with hope of a World Cup upset, France's clinical three-score reply exposing the Socceroos' flaws deflated a nation.
But all hope is not lost.
Socceroos legend Paul Wade believes the men in green and gold can "absolutely" progress through the group stage in Qatar.
"I would not be surprised if we got out of Group D," he said.
"I don't think anybody in this group will beat France, it's about whether France want to tear the living daylights out of Tunisia and the Danes.
"I could see us getting wins against both of those teams. It's doable."
Tunisia is next up for the Socceroos on Saturday night, and while the 30th-ranked African nation won't be walkovers, it's a match that 38th-ranked Australians have every right to win.
However the pressure will be on them to achieve a desirable result with a tougher match against Denmark to follow.
"Tunisia and Denmark will pose significant threats," former Socceroo Bruce Djite said.
"They won't be easier games, but the Socceroos got that first game out of the way, and now they will feel more comfortable."
An ex-teammate of Goodwin at Adelaide United, Djite was impressed at the composure the striker showed to put Australia in front against France.
"I was really proud. What a phenomenal start, and what a memory and moment for him, his family and the entire country," he said.
"He's a below-the-radar type of guy who goes about his business in a professional manner and not overawed by the big occasion."
While admitting the French were clearly a class above, Djite challenged coach Graham Arnold and the rest of Socceroos to bring that same intensity for the whole 90 minutes after a "concerning" second half performance.
"We went toe-to-toe with them in the first half, but in the second half we didn't look like we were even in the game," he said.
"They have that underdog spirit, they showed that, but you didn't see it in the second half.
"Maybe the subs could have been made earlier but whatever it is needs to be resolved or we won't get out the group - and we've got a legitimate chance to, I think.
"As a fan, if we're going to lose 4-1, we might as well lose 6-1 and go down swinging.
"France were worried for a period and we need to bring that back."
Wade agreed and said the defensive lapses highlighted by a forgettable error from Nathaniel Atkinson will not be repeated if Arnold's men channel the energy they had in the opening 20 minutes.
"When they play the ball forward there's a real purpose about it, and we look good," he said.
"It's when we start mucking around with the ball, when there's no options, that's when we've looked ordinary.
"If we have the mindset of looking forward to play the pass, then we can make life miserable for the opposition."
Melanie Dinjaski
