The average Australian Public Service worker in 2021-22 was a woman, aged 43, working in service delivery, had a APS 6 level classification, was based in Canberra and from an english speaking background, according to the State of the Service Report.
The Australian Public Service Commission's annual State of the Service Report and APS Employment Data, released on Wednesday showed various changes to the makeup of the APS.
The APS employed 159,469 people in 2022, a 3.8 per cent increase from 153,686 last year.
The APS 6 classification continued to have the biggest proportion of public service workers at around 22 per cent, followed by EL 1 at nearly 20 per cent and then APS 4 at around 18 per cent of all employees.
Service delivery also remained the main job type in the public service, making up 24.5 per cent of the whole workforce in 2021-22.
This was followed by compliance and regulation, employing about 12 per cent of the whole APS and then administration at nearly 10 per cent.
The average age of an APS employee has increased by three years over the past decade to 43.4 years in 2022, compared to 40.2 years in 2003.
The report said "the APS workforce is ageing. The mix of workers of all generations has increased, with 47% of the APS aged 45 years or older".
Forty to 44-year-olds were the biggest age group in the APS, followed by 45 to 49-year-olds and then 50 to 54-year-olds.
The average retirement age of APS employees was 61.3 years in 2022, with more people staying employed past the retirement age and fewer young people joining the public service.
Nearly 40 per cent, or 38.3 per cent, of all public servants lived in Canberra in 2021-22.
This was followed by NSW at 16.9 per cent, Victoria at 16.8 per cent, Queensland at 12.3 per cent and South Australia with 6.5 per cent of the APS workforce.
Western Australia accounted for 4.8 per cent of the APS, 2.1 per cent of public servants worked in Tasmania, 1.1 were in the Northern Territory and 0.9 per cent were located overseas.
The APS location strategy, currently being developed by the future of work sub-committee found the public service "has been Canberra-centric in its recruitment" and is exploring options to locate staff outside the ACT, particularly in regional locations.
Women made up 60 per cent of the whole APS in 2021-22, remaining the same a last year.
The report recorded the gender pay gap had decreased by 0.6 percent to 6 per cent in 2021, from 6.6 per cent in 2020, when it was last recorded.
In 2021, the APS gender pay gap was less than half the national gender pay gap of 14.1 per cent.
APS 6 employed the most women, while APS 4 had the biggest proportion of women to men.
The proportion of women in leadership positions also continued to grow, with women making up 52 per cent of the senior executive service.
Excluding Australia, the most common countries of birth of APS employees include India at 3 per cent, England at 2.8 per cent and China at 1.4 per cent, largely reflecting the composition of the wider Australian population.
The proportion of APS employees whose first language was English has steadily decreased over the last 20 years, from 82 per cent in 2003 to 76.7 per cent in 2022.
The proportions of public servants whose first languages were English and another language increased from 7.7 per cent in 2003 to 12.2 per cent in 2022.
7.9 per cent of the 2022 APS Employee Census respondents identified as LGBTIQA+, a 0.9 per cent increase from the previous year.
The proportion identifying as LGBTIQA+ has steadily increased since data first became available in 2017.
9.9 per cent of employees also reported having an ongoing disability in the anonymous survey, a slight increase from 9.3 per cent in 2021.
The APS is not on track to meets targets for First Nations representation in the public service, with less Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people employed in the APS this year compared to last year.
About 3.5 per cent of the APS workforce identified as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in 2022, a 0.2 per cent decrease from the previous three years.
Nearly 70 per cent of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander public servants were woman, and 16 per cent were trainees.
More First Nations employees also left the APS, with a separation rate of 9.9 per cent compared to the 8.1 per cent rate of all APS employees.
First Nations workers also had shorter careers in the APS, at a median of 4.4 years in the service before leaving, nearly half the time of service before separation for the whole APS which was 8.9 years.
The reported said "the APS is not on track to meet its targets for First Nations people to be in leadership positions" and "significant further work" is needed to meet the Albanese government's target of 5 per cent First Nations representation in the APS by 2030.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.