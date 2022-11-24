The Canberra Times
State of the Service Report: What the average APS worker looked like this year

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:30am
APS Commissioner Peter Woolcott, left, and Public Sector Reform secretary Gordon de Brouwer outside the Treasury building in Parkes. Picture by James Croucher

The average Australian Public Service worker in 2021-22 was a woman, aged 43, working in service delivery, had a APS 6 level classification, was based in Canberra and from an english speaking background, according to the State of the Service Report.

