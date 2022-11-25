The Canberra Times

Best of books: Richard Fidler knows his history (and his roads), while Philippa Gregory avoids dragons in her own novels

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
November 26 2022 - 5:30am
Best of Books: An artist's journey, a book of roads and a literary history lesson

Roald Dahl lived in a world of children's fantasy, but he was complicated and not all that nice, as a new history of his life (and many others) reveals. Meanwhile, Richard Fidler has come up with a magic formula for his thoughtful works of history, and Daisy Buchanan's new novel is a disappointment, to say the least.

