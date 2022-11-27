The Canberra Times

David Pocock, Greens reach deal with Labor to pass industrial relations reform

By Harley Dennett
November 27 2022 - 1:22pm
ACT senator David Pocock has struck a deal with Labor on its workplace reforms, securing amendments for small business and vulnerable Australians. Picture by Karleen Minney

The government's industrial relations reforms will become law after Labor struck a deal with independent senator David Pocock.

