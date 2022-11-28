A Belconnen hotel will be demolished to make way for a 379-dwelling residential complex, under the owners' new vision for the site.
The owners of the Premier Hotel Belconnen, currently operating as Ramada Encore, have submitted a development application for the $113 million proposal.
Under the plans, the existing two-storey hotel building would be replaced by four, 10-storey buildings with a mix of apartments and townhouses.
It follows a spate of development activity in the area, including the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of the Belconnen Markets and a 313-apartment complex proposed for a site next to it.
Roundhouse Hotels managing director Hugh Cooke, one of a group of local owners, said it was exciting to be redeveloping the hotel site after 20 years.
"It's basically the same group of local owners and there's a group of about 12 of us mainly in Canberra, Yass and rural NSW who have held together from day one," he said.
"We now arrive post-COVID where there's a completely different position in Belconnen."
Mr Cooke said it was a difficult decision to redevelop the hotel, but ultimately the arrival of new accommodation in the area, plus the redevelopment of the markets, meant it would have been "very tough" to continue operating a 20-year-old hotel.
"It is sad, you know, something that you've built from the ground up and it still is a great building," he said.
Mr Cooke said the group was invested in delivering a "top of the line" residential complex in terms of its design and sustainability elements.
The owners have engaged PBS Building for the project, who were also the original builders of the hotel.
Stewart Architecture, the group designing the new Capital Food Markets, have been chosen as the project's architects.
Each of the proposed apartments have been designed to angle toward the north to maximise views and enhance solar access and cross ventilation.
The application noted a "minor encroachment" to the 35-metre height limit, due to inconsistent sloping across the site.
"Having regard to the site typography, visually (sic) consistency and facade treatment, the proposed height is considered of appropriate scale, and it is compatible with the character of Belconnen," the documents stated.
Located on Benjamin Way, the site, blocks 5 and 12, section 32 Belconnen, has a combined area of 7464 square metres.
The Belconnen Markets is located to the west and the Winchester Police Centre is located to the north.
The site also neighbours a vacant block where a 313-unit residential complex, dubbed The Markets, is being developed by Custom Apartments.
The proposed 379 dwellings will include 34 SOHO-style townhouses, and the remainder a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The term SOHO refers to dwellings designed to suit residents who work or run small businesses from their home.
The two-storey townhouses will front Benjamin Way with designated enclosed garages and private access for residents.
Dan Stewart of Purdon Planning said the proposal has been designed with the market redevelopment in mind, with good ground-floor access.
Rooftop amenities have also been planned across the four buildings.
"This includes gardens, dining pavilions and shared spaces for residents who are working from home but need a breakout space," he said.
"The rooftops will provide a large extension to all resident living rooms without the direct expense and time to maintain the common areas."
Three levels of basement parking and undercroft parking has been proposed and would provide 574 car spaces.
The basement car park will also include 40 electric vehicle charging points, with the option to expand this based on demand and approvals.
The application also includes the removal of 20 trees from the site, while future plans include a ground-floor communal garden with the opportunity for deep-root planting.
The development application is open to public feedback until December 16.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
