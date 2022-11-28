The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ramada Encore Belconnen, formerly Belconnen Premier Inn, to be redeveloped as residential complex with 379 dwellings

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated November 30 2022 - 6:23pm, first published November 28 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An initial render of the 379-dwelling residential complex proposed for the Ramada Encore Belconnen site. Picture Stewart Architecture

A Belconnen hotel will be demolished to make way for a 379-dwelling residential complex, under the owners' new vision for the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.