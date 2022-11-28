The Canberra Times
Canberra auctions: Houses sell for under $1 million in Wanniassa, Ngunnawal and McKellar

By Brittney Levinson
November 28 2022 - 12:00pm
A newly renovated three-bedroom house in Wanniassa sold for $835,000 at auction on Saturday. Picture supplied

Canberra buyers with a budget of less than $1 million had success over the weekend, as the combined capital cities hosted the busiest auction week since June.

