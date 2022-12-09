The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse
Review

Bedtime Story by Chloe Hooper review - This memoir of a illness and family calamity is a thoughtful book by an excellent writer

By Robyn Ferrell
December 10 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Chloe Hooper. Picture by Susan Gordon-Brown
  • Bedtime Story, by Chloe Hooper. Scribner, $34.99.

Stories are how we make sense of life, from the earliest bedtime story that we are read as children, to a chronicle as adult and uncertain in its outcome as this book by Chloe Hooper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.