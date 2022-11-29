Millions of dollars worth of fines issued to thousands of people in NSW for breaching COVID-19 restrictions have been ruled as invalid.
It means the money will have to be returned.
The state Supreme Court ruled that not enough detail of the exact offence was given when the fines were issued for breaching COVID regulations.
NSW Revenue said that 33,121 fines would now be withdrawn. That's about half of all the COVID-related fines that were imposed.
The case was launched by the Redfern Legal Centre on behalf of three men - Brenden Beame, Teal Els and Rohan Pank - who were each fined between $1000 and $3000.
Figures obtained by the group showed COVID-19 fines were disproportionately issued to those living in low socio-economic areas, Redfern Legal Centre acting principal solicitor Samantha Lee said last week.
Mr Pank's fine was withdrawn before the case went to court, with the state agreeing to pay his legal fees.
Airport firefighters are to go on strike in 27 airports across the country for four hours on Friday next week.
The walk-out between 6am and 10am on December 9 at 27 airports is over staffing levels.
Disruption is expected, though how much isn't clear.
And talking of fires .....
Just because there's been so much heavy rain doesn't mean bushfires won't happen. Remember: rain makes the grass grow.
The Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council has released its seasonal bushfire outlook for summer in 2022.
The outlook suggests an above normal fire potential is expected in central western and southern WA, central Australia, southern Queensland and inland NSW due to increased fuel loads as a result of the rain.
Areas across Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT are expected to have below normal fire potential because of increased fuel moisture, the continued wet outlook and reduced fuel loads following the 2019-20 bushfire season.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
