The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Adam Triggs | Will Russian solutions work for Chinese problems?

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
December 1 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western countries would not be able to engineer a financial crisis in China should it invade Taiwan. Picture Getty Images

There are few prospects more terrifying than China invading Taiwan. What would America do? What would Europe do? And what would China and its allies do in response to the western response?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.