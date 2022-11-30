The Canberra Times
The Informer: Censure for Scott Morrison - milk and kindness for Wally, the snake

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
November 30 2022
Scott Morrison became the first former prime minister to be censured when the House of Representatives voted 86 to 50 to do so.

