Scott Morrison became the first former prime minister to be censured when the House of Representatives voted 86 to 50 to do so.
Liberal MP Bridget Archer urged her party to draw a line over their former leader before she voted for the censure over his secret self-appointment to multiple ministries.
Ms Archer said while the coalition made many good decisions to protect the nation during the pandemic, Mr Morrison's actions were "entirely unnecessary".
In his defence, Mr Morrison described the powers he accrued as a "dormant redundancy".
He said the motion amounted to "political intimidation" by the Albanese government.
"I note the criticisms made of my decisions to be authorised to administer a series of departments have been made from the safety and relative calm of hindsight," he said.
Separately, the Senate passed legislation for a federal anti-corruption watchdog. It passed with amendments to beef up the powers of the inspector who provides oversight of the commission.
Australia's banks will be more vulnerable to big economic shocks as a result of lending losses from climate change, a new analysis suggests.
The banking watchdog has been working with the banks to assess how climate risks will affect the nation's financial institutions.
The good news is the big five do not expect severe stress from the lending losses they expect climate change will cause.
The bad news is those losses will make the banking sector more susceptible to economic downturns, and less willing to lend to climate vulnerable regions and industries.
And finally: a brown snake made its home in a South Australian kitchen - and the householder didn't seem that worried.
Lindy Downing still kept going into the kitchen each night for food - but tried to avoid the snake as much as possible.
"I knew I was pretty safe as long as I watched where I stepped. It was still somewhat unnerving," she said.
Wally, as Lindy called her companion, eluded two snake catchers for almost three weeks.
In the meantime, Lindy set up a makeshift barricade to the kitchen using an old For Sale sign and a stool, and sealed the gaps with steel wool.
Trying to find humane ways to trap him herself, she put down netting, but watched him slide through the holes. She made a tube with fly wire and put a baby rat in it, plus a mousetrap, hoping Wally would be enticed to eat any vermin and get stuck in the tube, but that didn't work.
One day Lindy decided to get a cappuccino from a nearby deli but forgot to get sugar. She went into the kitchen, put her coffee down to reach for the sugar bowl, and looking at the floor, saw him at her feet.
"He had his head up and his beady eyes were looking at me. He said 'you're big' and I said 'you're a bit scary' and he said 'you're a bit scary too'. I walked away and the coffee sat there for two days."
Tilly the dog seemed a bit perplexed by the experience, for example no more kitchen dining, being confined to the bedroom at night and never being left home alone.
Ange Broadstock from Snake Catchers Adelaide came over and caught him on Monday.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
