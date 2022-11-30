Plans for Canberra's iconic Anzac Park East site have been released, as Amalgamated Property Group moves ahead with redevelopment.
The group is seeking approval for a nine-storey office building, a residential precinct with 345 apartments and a retail village on the corner of Anzac Parade and Parkes Way.
Amalgamated Property Group had remained tight-lipped on plans for site since it bought the block from the federal government for $34.3 million in 2017.
The building was demolished in 2019 in line with sale conditions.
Now plans for the residential and commercial project have been submitted to National Capital Authority.
In its planning report, the group said the Anzac Park East site would be redeveloped into "a thriving mixed-use precinct that will re-emphasise the historical and sentimental significance of this site to the city".
"[Amalgamated Property Group] has an important role to play in defining the commemorative spine of the capital, as well as being a symbol of remembrance to the nation," the report states.
Another condition of the 2017 sale was to ensure "substantial commencement" of the redevelopment works occurred no later than four years after completion of the sale.
In response, the development application states the proposal is consistent with this requirement.
"Demolition has been completed and this proposal represents the next phase of redevelopment of the site," the documents state.
Amalgamated Property Group has four years to complete the project from the date of substantial commencement.
The original Anzac Park East office block was one of two "portal buildings", which framed the vista from Parliament House to the Australian War Memorial for almost 50 years.
Before it sold, the building had been sitting vacant for more than 20 years.
The other portal building, Anzac Park West, sold to a different developer and is currently operating as an office building.
At the time of the sale, heritage advocates voiced concerns the view through the two buildings would be ruined unless they were developed in symmetry.
In its redevelopment plans, Amalgamated Property Group said it had taken design cues from the original Anzac Park East.
"The new building will contain framing blade corners, that will hold the building's edges and frame each individual facade/vista," the planning documents state.
Vertical columns, sandstone-coloured cladding and clear glass have been incorporated into the facade in reference to the original building and elements of Parliament House and the Australian War Memorial.
The developer has proposed a nine-storey office block on the site with a total of nearly 20,000 square metres of commercial gross floor area.
The developer is planning to deliver a "timeless and elegant" residential precinct with materials that will complement the office building.
The proposal includes 345 premium apartments across five buildings, up to eight storeys each.
A retail village has also been incorporated into the plans, designed to offer residents "convenience retail and a fresh produce marketplace".
MORE NEWS:
A landscaped park will act as the centrepiece of the village and provide a shared zone for residents, workers and the public.
"Individually styled shopfronts will surround the park, which will incorporate textures and materials to add to the character and alluring elements of the village," the documents stated.
Two levels of basement car parking are designed to sit beneath each of the proposed buildings, including the office building, with a total of 632 parking spaces.
Public submissions on the proposal are open until December 23.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.