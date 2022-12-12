There are plenty of us struggling with the cost of living at the moment and it seems the pressure mounts at Christmas time.
With grocery bills climbing and rising inflation, you might be worried about splashing out or you don't have the cash.
If you're hosting the family for a meal this year you might be even more worried ... but fear not.
The team from The Healthy Mummy website have pulled together this five-course Christmas feast for less than $100. Feed your family and forget your troubles for the day.
These delicious prawn and prosciutto taco boats are a delicious meal that you can amend to suit the whole family! You could even switch out the prawns for chicken. They are so easy to make and only takes 15 minutes so can be whipped up midweek when you are struggling to find the time or energy to cook.
Ingredients
Method
1. Finely slice the cos lettuce, coriander, baby cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.
2. On a medium heat fry the raw prawns in a taco seasoning until cooked through.
3. Place the prosciutto in the pan and lightly fry for two minutes, to warm and crisp up.
4. Warm the taco boats in the oven for 10 minutes on 180C.
5. To make the dipping sauce mix the mayonnaise, tomato sauce and worcestershire together.
6. Put all the ingredients into the taco boat and top with the homemade sauce and parmesan cheese.
Serves 8.
Cals per serve: 146.
This recipe serves five so it's great to make and store in the fridge so you always have a tasty snack on hand. Tomatoes are high in vitamin C to help boost your immunity.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat oven to 160C.
2. Place the fresh gnocchi in a roasting tin and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 25-30 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally.
3. Thread the roasted gnocchi onto the end of a large toothpick or small skewer (you will need approximately 10 toothpicks/skewers for this recipe).
4. Top each gnocchi with an olive, a sundried tomato (or piece of sundried tomato if they are large) and a basil leaf.
5. Serve while the gnocchi is still warm. Two pieces is one serve.
Serves 5.
Cals per serve: 89.
A healthy version of a festive baked ham. Make at your next family gathering for a special celebration meal.
Ingredients
Method
1. Prepare the glaze by placing the pineapple, pineapple juice, crystallised ginger, tamari, ground ginger, onion powder, garlic, sugar, mustard and cornflour in a saucepan over medium heat.
2. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and stir for a few minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool a little.
3. Preheat the oven to 160C and line a large baking dish with baking paper.
4. Prepare the ham by removing the skin, leaving 2mm of the fat on the flesh. Cut really fine slices, about 2cm deep and 2-5mm apart, into the ham all the way across it and back again in the opposite direction to form a criss cross pattern.
5. Cover the end of the bone with baking paper and foil so it doesn't burn or dry out.
6. Rub the cooled glaze all over the ham and place in the prepared baking dish.
7. Bake for an hour then turn up the oven to 200C and bake for a further 30 minutes or until the glaze becomes really sticky and caramelised.
8. Sprinkle with fresh pomegranate seeds and place on a serving platter. Slice finely to serve alongside your chosen side dishes.
Serves 8.
Cals per serve: 417.
This delicious smoked salmon salad platter served with an onion cream cheese spread would make the perfect centerpiece of a nibble spread for guests, a delicious Christmas day starter or even a late Christmas Day brunch.
Ingredients
Method
1. On a large platter form a circle of mixed lettuce, gently decorate with cherry tomatoes, cucumber rolls, smoked salmon and red onion. Add 1/2 teaspoon dollops of cream cheese through the salad. Top with capers, dill sprigs and lightly drizzle salad with olive oil.
Serves 4.
Cals per serve: 140.
A decadent but healthy dessert option that is perfect to prepare for the festive season or anytime you are entertaining.
Ingredients
Method
1. Add the sultanas and rum together in a bowl and stir to combine. Set aside for at least two hours or overnight if you have time.
2. Line a small domed bowl with two layers of plastic wrap and set aside.
3. Fill a saucepan with a cup of water and bring to the boil. Add the egg yolks, one teaspoon of the vanilla and three tablespoons of the Natvia to a heatproof bowl and set over the saucepan of boiling water making sure that the water doesn't touch the bowl. Stir the egg yolks until they thicken slightly, about five to eight minutes. Set the egg yolks aside to cool slightly.
4. Add two cups of the yoghurt, the sifted cocoa powder and rum soaked sultanas to cooled egg yolks and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into the lined bowl.
5. Line the top of the mixture with the sponge finger biscuits making sure to cover the entire top. Cut down the biscuits to fit the base to cover it fully.
6. Place the bowl in the freezer and freeze overnight or until firm.
7. Remove the semifreddo from the freezer and tip onto a serving platter making sure the sponge finger base is at the bottom.
8. To make the topping, mix the remaining yoghurt, remaining Natvia, remaining vanilla and the melted coconut oil together in a small bowl. Spread the yoghurt mixture over the top of the out-turned pudding using an offset spatula. Once evenly covered place back into the freezer for an hour to freeze.
9. Break up the dark chocolate into a small microwave-proof bowl and heat for 30-second increments until it has completely melted.
10. Remove the pudding once the yoghurt layer has frozen and pour the chocolate over the top of the pudding so that it runs down the edges.
11. Working quickly before the chocolate sets, top with a range of fresh or defrosted frozen berries.
12. Let the pudding sit for 15 minutes to soften slightly before cutting into wedges and serving.
Serves 16.
Cals per serve: 164.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
