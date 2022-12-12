The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Budget Christmas recipes from The Healthy Mummy

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 13 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Christmas feast for the whole family for less than $100 and it includes this ham. Picture by The Healthy Mummy

There are plenty of us struggling with the cost of living at the moment and it seems the pressure mounts at Christmas time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.