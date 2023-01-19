AFL Canberra clubs are bracing for a major shake-up that could see them move into a new competition in Sydney.
The region's first grade men's and women's landscape may look very different in just a few years' time, with clubs exploring a potential move to an "elevated" league that is expected to offer a higher standard of play than currently offered in the AFL Canberra competition.
The proposal which is still in the early stages of discussion between AFL NSW/ACT and Canberra clubs, has been slated to take place as early as 2024.
It is understood the merged competition would involve adding some of the top male and female Canberra first grade teams to take on the top Sydney first grade clubs in a bid to boost the quality of footy in both regions.
Some Canberra clubs have already made changes in their coaching ranks in anticipation for entering what is considered a higher level than the six-team first grade league currently in place in the capital.
"This review has been going on for 18 months by AFL NSW/ACT and it's been a consultative process. We haven't got any details on what it all looks like, but we are expecting something soon," one club president told The Canberra Times.
"We haven't been told what the requirements are if clubs wish to make an application to that competition.
"We're encouraged by it and supportive of AFL NSW/ACT looking at all aspects of football in Canberra for both males and females. We just haven't got much specific detail.
"Canberra has a strong leakage of players to the Riverina and something does need to be looked at in terms of changing the Canberra footy landscape to promote our competition as the best in the region.
"In Canberra there's four competitive teams and two non-competitive teams and everyone has a view that football has been in a bit on the decline in terms of the standard and competitive nature of it, and we want the competition to be valued as a destination for players and coaches."
However not all clubs are on board with such a change in competition, for multiple reasons.
It is likely AFL Canberra clubs who have recently struggled to make finals - such as Gungahlin Jets and Tuggeranong Valley - would not be part of the move to Sydney.
Also those clubs in a less stable financial position as other teams would mostly likely also be left behind, regardless if the AFL pitch in with support funding to launch such a move.
And what is left behind in Canberra if those other clubs compete in Sydney, and what that looks like, is yet to be determined.
"It'd be a big risk, we just have to make sure that due diligence is undertaken," another club president said.
"There's so many factors that come into it - from salary cap, to points systems, to who pays, to junior pathways, resources and grounds, whether it runs in summer or winter, and we definitely don't want to go down the path of the NEAFL competition eight years ago which cost Canberra clubs millions of dollars collectively and eventuated to nothing.
"I would honestly be very surprised if 2024 is any different. The idea of an elevated competition was driven from Sydney and the Canberra clubs backed by licensed clubs were approached, but we didn't want to leave the other clubs behind. Then the AFL got involved.
"There's only a few of us that lived through the NEAFL, but it was horrendous the amount we all spent. It took us nowhere - we didn't get anyone drafted into the AFL, so we are wary of that.
"We just need to be very careful of the next steps we take."
The memories of Canberra's unsuccessful venture into the NEAFL competition a few years ago isn't long forgotten, and there were many lessons from that period.
"The first two years of NEAFL was exactly what we needed when we were similarly a six-team competition," a Canberra club coach said.
"It gave us the excitement of something new, we travelled, and were playing Queensland teams, Sydney teams, and the GWS Giants came into the league.
"But the problem was it was AFL-focused and they kept changing the goalposts to suit the reserve grade AFL teams, and they forgot we were still community-based clubs.
"So whatever this elevated comp is, we need the women to be a part of it and in the Canberra competition there should be the reserves, and they can't change the goalposts regularly - give it a chance to settle. It's all crystal ball stuff at the moment though.
"It will be very dependent on financial support too. We won't be able to do it on our own and it needs longevity which is another learning from the NEAFL. We couldn't compete because we were up against million-dollar budgets."
The exodus of players is thought to be one of the major appeals for Canberra clubs to seek out a move to an elevated competition to retain talent.
"It's not an easy comp in Canberra, it's just boring with only six clubs and there's big money on offer in the bush," a coach said of the feeling toward the current first grade competition.
Clubs in the Riverina and southern NSW tend to offer higher match payments to better players in the team, leaving some players unpaid, whereas AFL Canberra clubs tend to offer a lower amount but spread payments equally across their first grade sides.
In the off-season for example, Queanbeyan Tigers have lost five players from their men's premiership-winning side to country competitions, highlighting the issue of Australian Rules talent leaving the capital.
Consultants investigating the feasibility of a new competition are expected to have findings to share in the soon with clubs, at which time they will offer recommendations and greater clarity on the process to come.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
