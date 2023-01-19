The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL Canberra exploring move to 'elevated competition' in Sydney, but some clubs 'wary'

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belconnen Magpies and Queanbeyan Tigers in the men's AFL Canberra first-grade grand final this year. Picture by Keegan Carroll

AFL Canberra clubs are bracing for a major shake-up that could see them move into a new competition in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.