Onward to Sunday!
Federation Square in Melbourne led the nation in the (very) early hours of the morning as the Socceroos snatched a win from fancied Denmark.
Who can doubt that the crowds in Melbourne and perhaps even the flares will be emulated at 6am on Sunday when Australia takes on soccer giant Argentina?
And maybe the fans in the rest of Australia will emulate the Melbourne crowds 90 minutes later if the Socceroos defeat the by then soccer former giants Argentina.
On a less optimistic note, Australia's information commissioner has begun an investigation into Medibank's data-handling practices as the hackers behind the breach published what they say is the last batch of stolen customer information.
The health insurer reported the breach on October 13 and the Russian ransomware group has been releasing customer information since early November.
The investigation will look at whether the company did enough to protect personal information, and if it took reasonable steps to comply with Australian privacy guidelines.
And special forces groups want the government to order Australia's defence chief not to strip soldiers of their medals until Afghanistan war crimes allegations are proven.
In a joint statement on Thursday, the Australian Special Air Services Association, Commando Association and the RSL said no one should face action until the legal proceedings are complete, citing the right of the accused to the presumption of innocence.
The damning Brereton report - released in 2020 - investigated alleged war crimes by Australia's special forces and found 39 civilians and prisoners were unlawfully killed in Afghanistan.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
