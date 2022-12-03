The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Barnaby Joyce expected to jet off to Taiwan with group of MPs

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 3 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnaby Joyce is expected to fly to Taiwan with other federal MPs. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A delegation of federal MPs are set to jet off to Taiwan without Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.