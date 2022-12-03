A delegation of federal MPs are set to jet off to Taiwan without Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The five-day de facto goodwill mission is more of a "backbench" visit rather than a Labor-led trip.
Labor MPs Libby Coker and Meryl Swanson will be on the trip, along with former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, Liberal National Party members Terry Young and Scott Buchholz and Liberal Gavin Pearce.
While it is the first government visit to Taiwan since 2019, Mr Albanese down played the trip.
"There remains a bipartisan position when it comes to China and when it comes to support for the status quo on Taiwan," Mr Albanese told reporters in South Australia on Saturday.
Asked about the travelling politicians' intentions, the prime minister said: "I have no idea, I'm not going, you should ask them".
Meanwhile, while in South Australia, Mr Albanese got the classic politician with a baby shot.
While touring flood-affected parts of the state, Mr Albanese met six-month old Mia Roper in Renmark, a town bordering with Victoria which is facing a surge of water.
The baby's parents, Kyla Raby and Dan Roper described it as "very special" to meet the prime minister as their baby was born on election day.
"We've always been people who care about the planet, but having a child it does make you realise that they're going to inherent our generation's mistakes," Ms Raby said.
The town of Renmark is currently preparing for a surge of water with flows down from the Murray River likely to peak in about two weeks.
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the state government has done just about all it can to assist as many people as possible.
"I think we're in the best possible spot we can be, given the difficulty of the circumstances," he said.
"The tragedy is, there's nothing we can do to stop this water coming."
