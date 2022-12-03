The fifth planet in line from our star had the potential to change our solar system drastically, by making a binary (two) star system instead of the single system we have found ourselves in.
Jupiter formed around 4.5 billion years ago with the rest of the solar system.
It has a solid core, however, is considered an 'ethereal planet' as it does not have a true surface like Earth's crust.
It took most of the mass that was left after the sun was formed.
So much mass, that if all the other planets in the solar system were combined into one big clump, the mass of Jupiter would be 2.5 times greater.
This explains why Jupiter is mostly made of the same stuff as our sun; hydrogen and helium.
However, these celestial characters are very different from each other.
One of the big differences between Jupiter and the sun is nuclear fusion - a process that transforms hydrogen and helium into heavier versions of themselves, and other elements with a release of energy.
For nuclear fusion to occur - for Jupiter to become a star - it needs more mass. A lot more.
One of the smallest stars found in the universe is EBLM J0555-57Ab, about 600 light years away from us in the Milky Way galaxy.
The star is in a triple star system and has about 85 times the mass of Jupiter.
These small stars are called red dwarfs. They have the minimum amount of mass needed for fusion. If they have less mass, they become brown dwarfs, or so-called 'failed stars'. Brown dwarfs are often referred to as failed stars, as they do not have enough mass to convert hydrogen, instead, they can convert deuterium (a heavy version of hydrogen) to helium.
Even though our biggest planetary neighbour is not a star, Jupiter has played an important role in the story of our solar system.
Jupiter has a strong gravitational effect on asteroids and comets, which can protect Earth and the other inner planets.
It has been given the nickname, 'vacuum cleaner of the solar system'.
Jupiter can take one for the team by either 'eating' comets and asteroids, or by deflecting them away from a potential collision course with Earth.
One famous example of Jupiter consuming a comet occurred in 1994, when the Shoemaker-Levy 9 fragments were absorbed by the planet over a period of 6 days.
Sometimes, however, Jupiter can throw asteroids and comets right back at the inner solar system, like a toddler having a tantrum after we've upset them.
These objects are called Jupiter-family comets. Currently, there are over 400 of these objects.
It looks like Jupiter will never be a star, however, it does have an influential role in the story of Earth and our solar system. A character to keep an eye on, for sure.
