Major election study finds Labor, Liberal, teal warnings and the Scott Morrison disaster

By Karen Barlow
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:33pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with independents in the house. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A major new federal election study has a "seismic shift" warning for the major parties and the teal independents, tracking a pronounced trend towards progressive voting and finding that most teal voters were not "disaffected Liberals".

