The free market is tough on Australian writing. Does the country need a national publisher?

Penny Hueston, a senior editor at Text Publishing, said in a recent interview with the 2Seas Agency podcast that Australia has a "very strong market" for book sales, and that Australia is "up there with Iceland" for its numbers of readers. It's disheartening to hear her report that Text profits are up, when Australian writers are living on an average of $4000 a year. It can only mean that it is specifically Australian writers that are losing out. Australian readers are buying books; they are just not being offered local product. The parlous state is a result of a distortion of the market, rather than a lack of one, and it is brought on by the arrangement of the global English language publishing industry.