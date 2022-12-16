The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Our Missing Hearts by Celest Ng review - This is a captivating dystopia with stark racial undertones

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
December 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Our Missing Hearts, by Celeste Ng. Hachette, $32.99.

While Our Missing Hearts is supposed to be set in another dystopian world, it feels all too familiar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.