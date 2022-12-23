The Canberra Times
The Hitchhiker by Gerwin van der Werf review - a memorable and disturbing psychological thriller set in Iceland

By Anna Creer
December 24 2022 - 12:00am
Gerwin van der Werf is a musicologist, teacher and regular columnist for the Dutch newspaper, Trouw. The Hitchhiker is his fourth novel, but the first to be translated into English.

