Are we still in Australian poetry's 'golden age'?

By Geoff Page
January 28 2023 - 12:00am
Coastal imagery looms large in Australian poetry. Picture Getty Images
  • Slack Tide. By Sarah Day. Pitt Street Poetry. $28
  • Ordinary Time. By Anthony Lawrence & Audrey Molloy. Pitt Street Poetry. $28
  • Beloved. By Penelope Layland. Recent Work Press. $19.95
  • Our Ways on Earth. By Peter Bakowski. Recent Work Press. $19.95
  • Anamnesis. By Denise O'Hagan. Recent Work Press. $19.95

It's just on 19 years since the late Clive James, writing from London, declared that Australian poetry had entered a "golden age" and added, playfully, that there is "a general agreement among the literary tipsters that poetry is something the Aussies do with an extra zing: the way they do food, wine, bush hats, satyromaniacal cricketers, telegenic crocodile-wrestlers and insatiable media tycoons".

